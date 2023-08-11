Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Price Performance
Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock remained flat at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,394. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a market cap of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.76.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
