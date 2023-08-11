Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock remained flat at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,394. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a market cap of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.