Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Lowered to “Sell” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VERI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veritone from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm downgraded Veritone from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Veritone from $5.00 to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.12. Veritone has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Veritone by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 46,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Veritone by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 86,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 37.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

