Vertcoin (VTC) Price Down 42.1% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $313,677.90 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,306.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00282709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.78 or 0.00777592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.42 or 0.00533977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00059946 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00121810 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,386,485 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

