Vertex Energy’s (VTNR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.57.

NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.93. 2,374,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Vertex Energy by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after buying an additional 698,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after buying an additional 252,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

