Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Citigroup

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VERX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vertex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.78.

NASDAQ:VERX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.05. 216,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05. Vertex has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.59, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.68 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $588,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,226.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 30,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $588,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $457,226.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $187,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $4,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,738,850 shares of company stock valued at $32,639,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 25.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

