Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VRTX traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $349.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,303. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.57 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,052 shares of company stock worth $9,917,188. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

