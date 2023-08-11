Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,326 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.76. 1,319,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,552. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

