Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 837 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after buying an additional 2,197,924 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,632 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.78. The company had a trading volume of 963,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,986. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.26 and its 200 day moving average is $254.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

