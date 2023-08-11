Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,216. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

