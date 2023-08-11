Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.52. 290,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,164. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.80.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

