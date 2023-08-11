Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,043 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $83.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

