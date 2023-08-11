Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.94. 2,807,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,181. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $115.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

