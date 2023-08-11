Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 250,445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.8 %

AEM stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.81. 688,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,696. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

