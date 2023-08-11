Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,832 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 781,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 122,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 164,331 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 13,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $341,765.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $341,765.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $734,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,348 shares of company stock worth $2,219,514. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 6.4 %

NYSE XPOF traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,152. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.