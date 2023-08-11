Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in CME Group by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after buying an additional 774,832 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $204.80. 1,595,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.84 and a 200 day moving average of $185.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,329 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,759 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.70.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

