Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.19. 248,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.71 and its 200-day moving average is $192.74.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

