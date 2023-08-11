Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $406,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 752,017 shares of company stock worth $356,230,646. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $7.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $529.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,337. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $538.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $456.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $502.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

