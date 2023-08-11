Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,408 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 118,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 98,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.22. The stock had a trading volume of 436,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,491. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

