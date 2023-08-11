Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,712 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.89. 7,710,526 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

