Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $160.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,831. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.21. The company has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

