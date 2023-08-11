Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,183 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $158,001,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.40. 1,085,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

