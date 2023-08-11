Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 269.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,068. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

