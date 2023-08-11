Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 156,018 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,018 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,371,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 208,227 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,319,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $11,617,000. Acute Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC now owns 481,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 120,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

SPDN remained flat at $14.33 during midday trading on Friday. 6,565,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,358. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.