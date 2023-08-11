Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,933 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DNP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 371,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,774. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

