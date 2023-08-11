Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 455,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,805. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.60. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.