Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,065,720,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTCS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,521. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.61. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.