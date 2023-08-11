Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the quarter. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 1.46% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $22,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 48,973 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.38.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

