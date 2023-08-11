Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.31. 3,477,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041,109. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $182.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

