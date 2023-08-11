Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $6.52 on Friday, hitting $261.94. 470,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,341. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $351.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

Get Our Latest Report on ZBRA

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.