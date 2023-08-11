Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 294 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.62. The company had a trading volume of 336,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average of $216.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

