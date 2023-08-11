Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 6,012 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $240.04. 3,606,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,202. The company has a market capitalization of $446.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.44 and its 200 day moving average is $229.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $245.37.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

