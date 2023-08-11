Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 656 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,189. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

