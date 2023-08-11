Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,201 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %

MRK traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,779,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

