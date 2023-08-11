Viad (NYSE:VVI) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Oppenheimer

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VVI. StockNews.com raised Viad from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.81. 82,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.88, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.75. Viad has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.28 million. Viad had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Viad will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Viad by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viad by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad by 68.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Viad by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

