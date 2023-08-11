Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Raised to $14.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s current price.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.68 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

