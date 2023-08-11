Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCTR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $33.21 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown sold 68,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $2,293,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,075,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,854,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 146,814 shares of company stock worth $4,937,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victory Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

