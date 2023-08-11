Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($2.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.15) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.14). The consensus estimate for Vigil Neuroscience’s current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

VIGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.80.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the first quarter worth $89,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

