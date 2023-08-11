Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni Sells 8,800 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $225.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.25. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

