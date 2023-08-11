Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Insider Ahmed Md Hamdy Purchases 16,900 Shares

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) insider Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 16,900 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $16,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vincerx Pharma Price Performance

Shares of VINC stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Vincerx Pharma by 8.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 426,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 10.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 630,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 57,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

