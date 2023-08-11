Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Insider Ahmed Md Hamdy Purchases 16,900 Shares

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) insider Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 16,900 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $16,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Vincerx Pharma Price Performance
Shares of VINC stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28.
Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma Company Profile
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vincerx Pharma
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Is It Time To Get Into the FREY: FREYR Battery
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 Machine Learning Stocks You Won’t Want to Miss
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Recession-Ready: 3 Stocks To Consider For Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.