Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VRDN. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $852.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.75.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at $839,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

