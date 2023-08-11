Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VRDN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 286,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,042. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $856.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

