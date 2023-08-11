Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VRDN. BTIG Research started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $852.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.75.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,462.86% and a negative return on equity of 86.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Lara Meisner sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $63,577.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,643 shares of company stock worth $121,461 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

