Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $240.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.16 and its 200-day moving average is $229.04.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

