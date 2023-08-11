Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 456.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $240.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.12. The stock has a market cap of $447.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

