Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) is Helikon Investments Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,875,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254,872 shares during the period. Vista Energy makes up about 10.3% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $76,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investments B.V. acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $195,750,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,857,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,715 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth $10,582,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 546,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.
Vista Energy Stock Performance
NYSE:VIST opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $27.85.
Vista Energy Profile
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.
