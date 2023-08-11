Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded by Maxim Group to “Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %
VTGN opened at $7.52 on Monday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.77.
Insider Activity at Vistagen Therapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 775,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $17,958,751.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,575,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,461,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics
Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile
Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vistagen Therapeutics
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.