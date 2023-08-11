Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded by Maxim Group to “Buy”

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

VTGN opened at $7.52 on Monday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $59.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Vistagen Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 775,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $17,958,751.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,575,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,461,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,432,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 269,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 177,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 188.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 252,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,202,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 934,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,000.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

