Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.77.

SEAT stock remained flat at $7.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 982,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,673. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $161.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.10 million. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 2,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $18,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $18,432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,421,651 shares of company stock valued at $141,481,936. Insiders own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vivid Seats by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vivid Seats by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

