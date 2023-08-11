VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) PT Lowered to $12.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VZIO. Stephens cut their price objective on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

NYSE VZIO traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. 1,153,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 134.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975 in the last quarter. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,054,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,941,000 after purchasing an additional 149,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in VIZIO by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,627,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,793,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,932,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in VIZIO by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,125,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 125,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

