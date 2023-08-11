VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZIO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. 1,153,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,871. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 134.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VIZIO will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VIZIO

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,768 shares of company stock valued at $528,975. 45.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VIZIO by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

