Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the July 15th total of 923,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Up 3.3 %

OTCMKTS VDMCY opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. Vodacom Group has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Company Profile

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

